Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,991 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned about 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,013 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,780,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,436,000 after acquiring an additional 419,364 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,760 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,921,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,094,000 after purchasing an additional 128,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 513,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,295. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

