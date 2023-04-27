Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $471,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.32. 1,288,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,302. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

