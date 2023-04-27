Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $562,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aspen Investment Management Inc reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.65. 1,498,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,015,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

