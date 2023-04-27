Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 85 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

