Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 250 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $9.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,954. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.86.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

