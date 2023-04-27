Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Associated Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Associated Banc stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.