Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Nabors Industries Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Nabors Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is $12.05 per share.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.86.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

NBR stock opened at $104.56 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $92.66 and a 52-week high of $193.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.76.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($2.83). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $769.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.46 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Ridge Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.