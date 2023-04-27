Atlantic Gold (OTCMKTS:SPVEF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Atlantic Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SPVEF – Get Rating) were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 113,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Atlantic Gold Stock Down 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.
About Atlantic Gold
Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantic Gold (SPVEF)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.