ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.19

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.34. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 28,783 shares.

ATRenew Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Get ATRenew alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.