Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. 4,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 52,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$97.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

