Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aurubis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Aurubis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAGY remained flat at $48.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017. Aurubis has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91.

Aurubis Increases Dividend

Aurubis Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aurubis’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

