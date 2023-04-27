Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
Shares of ADP traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.16. 2,177,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,885. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
