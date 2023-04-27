Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.16. 2,177,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,885. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.