AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.4% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $27,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in AutoZone by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $1,292,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.3 %

AutoZone stock traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,636.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,570. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,722.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,512.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2,459.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,664.53.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

