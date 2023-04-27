AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.54-$2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.21-$10.61 EPS.

AVB stock traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.26. 586,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.95. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $241.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $646,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,067.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

