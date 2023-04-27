Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock traded up $3.83 on Thursday, reaching $168.95. 444,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.51 and a 200-day moving average of $180.11. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

