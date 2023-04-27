Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 10,146 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,793,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,909,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.06. 677,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,994. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

