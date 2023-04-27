Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,502 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $16,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,159,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 58,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.12. 683,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,184. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.