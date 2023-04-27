Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 15,170 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.07. 851,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,545. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

