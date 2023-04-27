Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in AbbVie by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $13.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.42. 8,009,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.78 and its 200-day moving average is $154.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.03). AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

