Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 126,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $118.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

