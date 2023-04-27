Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,175 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 360,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,262. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

