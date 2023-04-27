Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.6 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $368.59. 1,029,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

