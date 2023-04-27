Avory & Company LLC Reduces Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Avory & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,367 shares during the period. Wix.com accounts for 6.2% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avory & Company LLC owned about 0.18% of Wix.com worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Wix.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.53. 100,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,474. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.19. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $101.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $355.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.87.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

