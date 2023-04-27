Avory & Company LLC Sells 5,333 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Avory & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the quarter. Tapestry comprises approximately 0.7% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $33,655,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,104,000 after purchasing an additional 623,046 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $14,867,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.36. 466,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Tapestry



Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Articles

