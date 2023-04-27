AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

AXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth $207,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in AXIS Capital by 35.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AXS stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.18. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 78.22%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Stories

