Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Azure Power Global Stock Performance

Shares of AZRE opened at $2.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

