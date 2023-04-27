Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Stock Performance
Shares of AZRE opened at $2.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $16.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.