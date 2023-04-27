BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,011 ($12.63).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.11) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,146 ($14.31) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 900 ($11.24) to GBX 950 ($11.86) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.74) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BAE Systems news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.49), for a total transaction of £217,368.40 ($271,472.96). Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

LON:BA opened at GBX 1,008 ($12.59) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 957.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 871.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,016.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,400.00%.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

