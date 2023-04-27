Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.01

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.01 and last traded at C$6.03, with a volume of 296348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.22.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.57.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

