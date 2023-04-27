Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Shares Down 1.7%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52. 160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.
Bâloise Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00.
About Bâloise
Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bâloise (BLHEY)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.