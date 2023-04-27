Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Shares Down 1.7%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52. 160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Bâloise Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

