Bank of America Boosts American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target to $140.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $149.05 on Monday. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

