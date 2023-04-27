Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Shares Down 1.1%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.70). Approximately 205,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 133,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.50 ($2.73).

Separately, Numis Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 507 ($6.33) price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 227.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 175.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £963.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21,600.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

