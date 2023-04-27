Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Rating) was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 67,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 25,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,048,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 211,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.