Barclays Increases Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Sanne Group (LON:SNN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,100 ($13.74) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s previous close.

SNN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 1,243 ($15.52) to GBX 1,557 ($19.45) in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sanne Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.73) to GBX 1,600 ($19.98) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

LON:SNN remained flat at GBX 921 ($11.50) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 84,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 921 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 920.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -204.67. Sanne Group has a 12 month low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 950 ($11.86).

Sanne Group plc provides corporate, fund and private client administration, reporting, and fiduciary services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Channel Islands, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Mauritius. The company offers fund services, including private equity, private debt, real assets, and hedge services; corporate services comprising governance, fiduciary, administration, listing, escrow, employee incentives and independent trustee, treasury, accounting and financial reporting, regulatory, tax, and compliance services; and data management and consolidation, portfolio monitoring, portfolio investment monitoring, and compliance services.

