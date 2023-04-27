Barclays Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $150.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $137.64 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $145.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.85.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

