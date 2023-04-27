Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.26 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.34 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.6 %

BAX traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,771,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.02%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Baxter International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.94.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

