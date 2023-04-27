BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.72) to GBX 2,550 ($31.85) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.47) to GBX 2,900 ($36.22) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.22) to GBX 2,510 ($31.35) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,211.50.

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.36 on Monday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $174,257,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 233.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after purchasing an additional 834,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 230,385.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 691,157 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

