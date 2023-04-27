Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.39.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 293.9% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Price Performance

About Biohaven

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $895.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $20.57.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

