BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BLFS stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.62. 211,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $761.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.83. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $27,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,137 shares of company stock worth $1,630,427 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after buying an additional 84,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.