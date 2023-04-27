Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.95

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $1.27. Biomerica shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 68,036 shares.

Biomerica Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.61.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 74.56% and a negative return on equity of 95.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica

Biomerica Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Biomerica by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

