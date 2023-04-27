Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.95

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $1.27. Biomerica shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 68,036 shares.
Biomerica Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.61.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 74.56% and a negative return on equity of 95.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica
Biomerica Company Profile
Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biomerica (BMRA)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.