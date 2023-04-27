Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birchcliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.98.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

BIR opened at C$7.96 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.49 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.14. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.28). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 46.60%. The company had revenue of C$320.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$433.50 million.

Insider Transactions at Birchcliff Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.