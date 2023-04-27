BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Up 5% This Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $29,610.63 or 1.00010659 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 5% higher against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $367.73 million and approximately $457,961.62 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00026973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017990 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 29,061.76861934 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $423,379.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.