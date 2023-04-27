Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $29,428.71 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $569.68 billion and approximately $27.14 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29,428.71 on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00397848 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00114977 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00026498 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000507 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,357,887 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
