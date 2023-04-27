BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Stock Position Trimmed by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,751,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 56,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $843,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS MEAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 50,929 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

