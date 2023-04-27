Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Boosted by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 468.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares during the period. Block accounts for 6.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $516,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.41. 6,408,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,010,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $110.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 2.35.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,507.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $22,262,319. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

