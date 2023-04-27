Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $100.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SQ opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.76 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Block has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $110.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Block will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $22,262,319 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 299.9% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 59.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 16.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.