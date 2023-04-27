Blue Apron (APRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Blue Apron to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Blue Apron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 254,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,454. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Apron

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

