Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 307.3% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSRF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,014. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.
About Bluestone Resources
