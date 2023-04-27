Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 307.3% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSRF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,014. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

About Bluestone Resources

(Get Rating)

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

