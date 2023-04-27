Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,023,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,016,000 after buying an additional 3,328,325 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,073,000 after buying an additional 2,247,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,722.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,255,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,645,000 after buying an additional 2,175,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 536.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,100 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GDX opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

