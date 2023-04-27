Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 1,333 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 122.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 442.4% during the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 101,150 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

