Bogart Wealth LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,169,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $406.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03. The company has a market capitalization of $305.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

